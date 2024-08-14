Vikings Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
The hits keep coming for the Minnesota Vikings. They’ve gone through a tragic and tumultuous offseason that only furthered this week. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy tore his meniscus, and as a result, will miss the entire 2024 NFL regular season.

McCarthy’s injury is dispiriting to say the least. And with his injury, the rookie joins exclusive company, but not in a great way, either.

Doug Clawson wrote on X that McCarthy “is the first QB drafted in the 1st round in the common draft era (since 1967) to miss his entire rookie season due to injury.”

That’s a tough reality to face, but one the Vikings will have to this year. It’s all seemed like a lot, especially with the news of Jordan Addison and his injury scare on Wednesday. Hopefully the tides will recede soon.

The NFL world reacted to the brutal news on McCarthy.

