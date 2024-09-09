Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) run with the football for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The National Football League season began on uncertain terms Sunday morning. Police detained Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill after he committed a traffic violation.

On Sunday Night Countdown, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that police arrested the Dolphins star and cited him for reckless driving. He was placed in handcuffs following a verbal altercation with police.

The incident went viral ahead of Miami’s season opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill commented on the distressing situation following the Dolphins’ 20-17 victory.

“RIght now, I’m still trying to put it all together,” Hill said via ESPN. “I still don’t know what happened. But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ Worst-case scenario, you know?”

Hill claims he wasn’t disrespectful towards police and was puzzled by why he was detained. Following the incident, Miami police placed an officer on administrative leave. Two of Hill’s teammates attempted to deescalate the situation. But Calais Campbell also wound up being detained as well.

A messy and unnecessary situation developed on Sunday morning in Miami. It likely will not go away, so we’ll have to see how things unravel. This won’t be a great PR situation for the police in Miami.

Hill later went on to score a touchdown against the Jaguars and mimed being arrested as his touchdown celebration.

