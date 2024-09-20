Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs notched a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but it wasn’t exactly the cleanest victory.

The Chiefs were bailed out by a mistake from the Bengals late in the game as a Bengals pass-interference penalty on fourth-and-long gave Kansas City a chance at a long field goal to win the game.

It obviously worked out for the Chiefs, but Travis Kelce was not happy about the fact that the team needed a penalty flag from the referees in order to win the game.

During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce called out his team a little bit as he made it clear that he thinks the team needs to perform better and not leave things up to a referee’s decision.

“At the end of the day, man, you can’t put it in the refs’ hands that late in the game,” the tight end said on his New Heights podcast according to the U.S. Sun.

“And that’s for both of us, both sides of the ball.

“Obviously, you want to play physical and you want to make sure you make that play but if you’re going to put it in the refs’ hands, you’re playing with fire.

“It is what it is. You’re just playing with fire, man.

“That’s why as an offense, we’ve got to make sure we don’t put ourselves in a position where we have to score at the end of the game.”

The officiating obviously worked out in the Chiefs’ favor this time, but next time they might not be so lucky.

[The Sun]