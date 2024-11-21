Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado superstar Travis Hunter is one of the nation’s most electrifying players. And he’ll be on an NFL team near you soon enough.

On Thursday, Hunter announced his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter, a two-way star in Colorado, intends to try to maintain that two-way status after he becomes a professional.

“It’s never been done. I understand that it will be a high risk. [teams] don’t want their top pick to go down too early, and I know they’re going to want me to be in a couple of packages. But I believe I can do it,” Hunter said via ESPN.com. “Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far.”

Hunter has had the nation’s eyes on him since he played in high school. He was a former five-star recruit out of Suwanee, Georgia. He previously committed to the Florida State Seminoles but sent shockwaves after he committed to Deion Sanders and Jackson State.

After one season at Jackson State, he, Sanders, and Shedeur jumped to Colorado. He was incredible in 2023 but has saved his best for 2024. He’s proven to be an elite player on both sides of the ball, and it hasn’t mattered how many snaps he’s taken, either.

There’s a reason he is up for both the Biletnikoff Award and the Thorpe Award this season.

Colorado hasn’t had a first-round pick in any NFL Draft in 13 years. The last two players from CU to be taken in the first round were Nate Solder and Jimmy Smith.

Given that Hunter and Sanders likely get picked in next year’s first round, expect that drought to end.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Colorado’s season hasn’t quite come to an end yet though. The Buffaloes have a chance to make the College Football Playoff if they win the Big 12 Conference. That door is wide open for them to go through. We’ll see if they can make it work.

[ESPN.com]