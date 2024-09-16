Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans celebrated a huge win on Sunday Night Football. Houston handed the Chicago Bears and rookie Caleb Williams their first loss of the season. Houston’s win came thanks to an astonishing effort on defense.

Houston made life miserable for rookie Caleb Williams and the Bears on Sunday night in Houston. The Texans pressured Willias to bits and put him down on the ground early and often. And it was to a staggering level.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal noted just how superb the Texans played on Sunday night.

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson combined for 17 pressures per @NextGenStats. The Texans had 36 (!) overall — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 16, 2024

“Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson combined for 17 pressures,” Rosenthal said, noting the team had a whopping 36 pressures on the night against the Bears.

It was a rough night for the Bears, who dropped to 1-1 with the loss. Their Week 1 win over Tennessee looks a bit more important now, especially since the entire NFC North Division is 1-1 at this point in time. Chicago has plenty of patchwork to still do, so they have a long way to go.

Houston, meanwhile, appears like they couldn’t be in more an opposite position now. That’s good news for C.J. Stroud and the Texans, who continue to ascend in the NFL.

The NFL world reacted to the absurd play from the Texans on Sunday night.

36 pressures on 37 pass attempts. I got words for this, but I’ll keep it PG. https://t.co/b2V1fGkRai — Eli Ong (@ThePenOfEli) September 16, 2024

36. 36 pressures. THIRTY-SIX PRESSURES. HOW ON EARTH DO YOU ALLOW THIRTY-SIX PRESSURES?????? AS A PLAY CALLER, HOW DO YOU NOT PICK UP ON THIS AND ADJUST TO MAKE SURE YOUR ROOKIE QB DOESN’T EXPLODE???? Genuinely pathetic across the board. https://t.co/joY3nJEjwo — David Miller (@millerfootball_) September 16, 2024

36 pressures. That sounds like a miserable three hours. https://t.co/025q7IW8WI — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 16, 2024