The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin will continue their longstanding relationship for at least three more years. On Monday, the Steelers announced a 3-year extension for Tomlin, who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl title in the 2009 season.

Tomlin is currently the longest-tenured coach in the NFL.

The Steelers announced the extension for Tomlin on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

We have signed Coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension. 📝: https://t.co/xmE6qR7hnb pic.twitter.com/36TBHdybiS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 10, 2024

The Steelers hired Tomlin from the Minnesota Vikings after the 2006 NFL season. Tomlin assumed the duty left by Bill Cowher, who resigned after the 2006 season. Since then, Tomlin has never coached the Steelers to a losing record. He’s coached them to ten 10+ win seasons since taking over as head coach. Tomlin has also led Pittsburgh to seven AFC North Division championships.

While the last few seasons have left something to be desired, there’s no denying his prowess and ability to shed away mediocrity. Tomlin has been only the third coach for the Steelers since the 1970s, which says a lot about ownership and what makes it such a great NFL job.

With how hectic the NFL constantly is, Mike Tomlin certainly earned this contract extension. There’s a reason many consider him to be one of the best coaches in the NFL.

