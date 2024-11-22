Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after winning the 2024 MLB World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After another incredible season, Shohei Ohtani received the National League Most Valuable Player Award on Thursday. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar put together a historic season at the plate, with 50+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases. The founding member of the 50-50 Club received the honor many expected him to.

It was so expected that there was no drama in the voting process. Ohtani was the unanimous NL MVP selection this season, receiving all 30 first-place votes.

Ohtani has already achieved this feat more than once. No MLB player has ever won the MVP award unanimously multiple times… he’s already done it more than twice now.

Sarah Langs boasted that Ohtani became the first MLB player in history to win the MVP unanimously multiple times, and he’s already done it three times now.

SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE ONLY PLAYER TO WIN MVP UNANIMOUSLY MULTIPLE TIMES … HE’S NOW DONE SO THREE TIMES https://t.co/sjOZ1XpQqh — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 21, 2024

It’s fitting that Ohtani’s MVP win is just as historic as the season he put together. Ohtani also became the first full-time designated hitter to win the MVP award.

Furthermore, Sho became the first player since Frank Robinson to win both the American League and National League MVP Awards. There have been a lot of greats to play in both leagues in the past, but only two of them now can stake a claim to an MVP in each.

Ohtani doesn’t figure to slow down in the future. He took the year off from pitching while his elbow healed, and well, you saw what he was capable of. Ohtani is still a remarkably good pitcher too. Now that he might return to his two-way status, he could be come even more potent for the Dodgers.

LA won the World Series in 2024. With Shohei Ohtani, they’ll probably rattle off some more. The MLB world reacted to the incredible feat.

3 MVP Awards

3 unanimous decisions Shohei Ohtani is out of this world 😳 pic.twitter.com/5RjlMKwW0M — MLB (@MLB) November 22, 2024

UNANIMOUS. Shohei Ohtani is your 2024 NATIONAL LEAGUE MVP! pic.twitter.com/fsnhHuEQtp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 21, 2024

WORLD CHAMP. RECORD SETTER. UNANIMOUS NL MVP 😤 SHOHEI OHTANI WINS HIS THIRD MVP AWARD 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UWQRfD5rPM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2024

CONGRATS to Shohei Ohtani the 3x unanimous #MVP 🏆🙌🏽 Honestly, I feel so lucky to have covered the start of this rockstars career (this photo was his first HR at #Angels stadium❤️) He’s changing the game, making & breaking his own history…and we’re all in for a treat cause… pic.twitter.com/LDu2zs2cMF — Alex Curry (@Alex_Curry) November 22, 2024

