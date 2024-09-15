Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first three weeks of the 2024 college football season, there may not be a more impressive player than Travis Hunter.

Over the course of three games, the Colorado superstar has tallied 30 receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns — in addition to being one of the best cornerbacks in the entire country.

It’s one thing to be a two-way player, but another to excel on both sides of the ball as Hunter clearly does. And what’s scary is that he still could get better, according to his teammate and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

“Of course. Yeah, of course, that’s no question he could be even better,” the Buffaloes’ star signal-caller said during his postgame press conference following Colorado’s 28-9 victory over rival Colorado State on Saturday. “It’s no ceiling, that’s the thing. Y’all try to put ceilings on things and we don’t really have any ceilings with anything in general.”

The nation’s No. 1 prospect coming out of Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia, in 2022, the former 5-star recruit has lived up to his hype and then some in his college career. After initially signing to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State, Hunter followed the Hall of Fame cornerback — and his son, Shedeur — to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season.

While the Buffaloes went just 4-8 in 2023, Hunter was one of the team’s biggest bright spots and entered his junior campaign as a projected first-round pick in 2025. And if the first three games of the 2024 campaign are any indication, he won’t have to wait long to hear his name called should he declare for the draft next spring.

