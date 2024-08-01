Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith isn’t off to a spectacular start at training camp. After missing practice once already this week, the Seahawk signal-caller missed time again on Thursday.

Pro Football Talk reported, “According to multiple reports, the team came out to practice at training camp without Smith, and he later joined them on the field in sweats, sneakers, and a baseball camp.” Smith’s hip and knee are reportedly causing him trouble.

Seahawks reporters Gregg Bell and Michael-Shawn Dugar noted Smith’s absence from training camp activities.

Don’t see Geno Smith out here the day after he missed the #Seahawks

light practice getting his knee and hip “worked on.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/fzy3YIW3H6 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2024

Way off in the distance there is Geno Smith, chillin on the sideline watching practice. pic.twitter.com/VetxSRaLk4 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2024

Smith is working towards his third season as a member of the Seahawks. He surprised many in 2022 with a career year, and helped lead Seattle back to the NFL Playoffs. Last season was a step down for both, as the Seahawks missed the playoffs while Smith didn’t perform as well as he did the year before.

Sam Howell, who Seattle acquired this offseason from Washington, took first-team reps with the team due to GEno’s absence from the field.

Obviously, there’s plenty of time still to iron things out before the season. Still, this could be a developing situation.

[Pro Football Talk]