The 11-0 Oregon Ducks are one win away from completing a perfect regular season. But ahead of their final game of the year against Washington, the Ducks received shocking (but good) news on Tuesday.

Oregon officially clinched a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Big Ten announced that after going through all the potential scenarios, the top-ranked Ducsk are in the clear.

“Oregon has clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game, per the conference,” NBC’s Nicole Auerbach wrote in a post on X. “The league says it went through all possible scenarios and can confirm this now, on Tuesday,” she added.

Oregon’s perfect 11-0 record likely separates them from the current pack, in the sense that their standing in the 2024 College Football Playoff can’t quite be challenged. The Ducks scored wins over Boise State and Ohio State this season, two of the best wins in the country for any team.

Even though Oregon has already made the Big Ten Championship Game, the team has something to play for. They’re on a bye this week before they welcome rival Washington to Eugene. The Huskies have won three games in a row over rival Oregon, including the final Pac-12 Championship Game last season. Dan Lanning and his Ducks would likely love nothing more than to break that trend, so Lanning can earn his first win over rival Washington in his budding career.

