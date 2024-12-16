Ohio State Buckeyes helmets with the work “Equality” sit on the sidelines before a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Nebraska Cornhuskers At Ohio State Buckeyes

When the College Football Playoff expanded from four teams to 12, it meant first-round games would be played on campus instead of at neutral sites.

In theory, this means the home team should benefit from home-field advantage and a largely friendly fanbase to play in front of.

However, that may not be the case for the Ohio State Buckeyes when they play host to the Tennessee Volunteers on December 21.

A leaked presale code allowed “rabid” Volunteer fans to swoop up tickets for the Ohio State-Tennessee game, leaving only resale tickets available at higher prices. https://t.co/Y5M4NZkxlS — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 13, 2024

When tickets first went on sale, Tennessee fans were allotted just 3,500 tickets, according to Eleven Warriors.

Tennessee fans, who historically travel well, then seemingly obtained a special presale code, reportedly “OSUFB,” sent to Ohio State season ticket holders.

From there, Vols fans have been able to scarf up tickets well past their original limit.

1. Good morning Vol Twitter. Last night an Ohio State season ticket holder decided to give us his season ticket code for the presale. Had to prove I was an Ohio state fan, so I photoshopped an OSU jersey on myself and it worked. We’re officially invading their section. pic.twitter.com/OJLuYbbnLW — Levi (@volfan4life21) December 11, 2024

According to Seatgeek, 42% of the available tickets on the site have been purchased by Tennessee fans, compared to 23% being resold to Ohio State fans. It is also the most expensive game in terms of get-in price, as the lowest ticket is $236.

Additionally, thousands of tickets are still available for resale on Ticketmaster, as Ben Koo points out.

Updates on the botched OSU playoff ticket sale… 1- Per @SeatGeek “42% of tickets resold on the platform have gone to Tennessee residents” 2- Professional resellers holding a huge amount of tickets. Prices quickly dropping (get in price now under $200) pic.twitter.com/PG1bxWpJz5 — Ben Koo (@bkoo) December 16, 2024

Ohio State fans will likely still form the majority in the crowd Saturday night, but Vols fans have seemingly found a way to level the playing field and help neutralize Ohio State’s advantage.

