When the College Football Playoff expanded from four teams to 12, it meant first-round games would be played on campus instead of at neutral sites.

In theory, this means the home team should benefit from home-field advantage and a largely friendly fanbase to play in front of.

However, that may not be the case for the Ohio State Buckeyes when they play host to the Tennessee Volunteers on December 21.

When tickets first went on sale, Tennessee fans were allotted just 3,500 tickets, according to Eleven Warriors.

Tennessee fans, who historically travel well, then seemingly obtained a special presale code, reportedly “OSUFB,” sent to Ohio State season ticket holders.

From there, Vols fans have been able to scarf up tickets well past their original limit.

According to Seatgeek, 42% of the available tickets on the site have been purchased by Tennessee fans, compared to 23% being resold to Ohio State fans. It is also the most expensive game in terms of get-in price, as the lowest ticket is $236.

Additionally, thousands of tickets are still available for resale on Ticketmaster, as Ben Koo points out.

Ohio State fans will likely still form the majority in the crowd Saturday night, but Vols fans have seemingly found a way to level the playing field and help neutralize Ohio State’s advantage.

