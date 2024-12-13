Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have been the biggest winners of the MLB offseason so far, signing top free agent Juan Soto to a 15-year contract worth $765 million.

Since purchasing the team in 2020, Mets owner Steve Cohen has been very hands-on and engaged, listening to fans and attempting to build a winner.

Cohen has also prioritized bringing back former fan favorites and honoring them for their contributions to the franchise.

Last season, the Mets honored starting pitcher Dwight Gooden and outfielder Darryl Strawberry, who both played a pivotal role in winning the 1986 World Series. Both players had their numbers retired in a pregame ceremony.

On Friday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that the team will honor former captain and seven-time All-Star third baseman David Wright on July 19.

NEWS: The Mets are planning to retire David Wright’s No. 5 and induct him into their team Hall of Fame before a July 19 game at Citi Field, per sources. Full details:https://t.co/QhygVIMxjx — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 13, 2024

Wright will be the tenth player in Mets history to have his number retired when the team enshrines his No. 5 in July. He will also enter the Mets Hall of Fame and will have a plaque in the rotunda at Citi Field.

Wright spent his entire career with the Mets, debuting in 2004 and retiring after the 2018 season. He is the franchise’s leader in many offensive categories, including hits (1,777), runs batted in (970), runs scored (949), and wins above replacement (49.2).

Those career stats would have been even higher and the seven-time All-Star would have had even more success if not for persistent back and shoulder injuries that limited him to just 77 games between the 2015 and 2018 seasons.

The ceremony will occur before the Mets play the Cincinnati Reds on July 19.

[Anthony DiComo]