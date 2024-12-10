Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Michigan Wolverines player holds their helmet following their 43-22 victory against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

When the Michigan Wolverines ended the 2024 regular season with a stunning 13-10 upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, many pointed to defensive lineman Mason Graham as one of the game’s biggest difference makers.

Graham finished the game with seven tackles, one off the team high, and was a force in limiting the Buckeyes to just 77 rushing yards.

It was the latest feather in the cap for Graham, who was named to the All-Big Ten first team each of the past two seasons and named the defensive MVP in the 2024 Rose Bowl.

On Tuesday, Graham confirmed the inevitable: He’ll forgo his senior season with the Wolverines and declare for the NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, along with the news that Graham has signed with NFL superagent Drew Rosenhaus.

Michigan junior All-American defensive tackle Mason Graham has declared for the NFL draft and hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him. “We expect Mason to get drafted in the top five picks,” Rosenhaus said. pic.twitter.com/hi4NZ0OOUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2024

Graham will miss Michigan’s meeting with Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

He finishes his career with 108 tackles and nine sacks and is expected to be selected in the top ten of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Social media had plenty to say about Graham’s decision, with most wishing him well and thanking him for his time with Michigan.

Mason Graham is a zero-weakness player. He does everything well. Explosive, powerful, tenacious, a disruptive pass rusher who was pushing experienced college OL around as an 18-year old true freshman. A truly dominant player. https://t.co/6QcTz2KGkR — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 10, 2024

Watch his college film, hit “copy” then “paste” onto nfl film and you sleep easy at night. Can’t miss prospect. https://t.co/tcxVhdqGG8 — Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) December 10, 2024

Proud of you Mason, thank you and good luck in the NFL. Always a Wolverine! pic.twitter.com/PRa6PuxFRP — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) December 10, 2024

Hes a monster, hes gonna have a cam heyward type of career — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) December 10, 2024

[Adam Schefter]