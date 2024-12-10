Michigan Football Helmet Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Michigan Wolverines player holds their helmet following their 43-22 victory against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
When the Michigan Wolverines ended the 2024 regular season with a stunning 13-10 upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, many pointed to defensive lineman Mason Graham as one of the game’s biggest difference makers.

Graham finished the game with seven tackles, one off the team high, and was a force in limiting the Buckeyes to just 77 rushing yards.

It was the latest feather in the cap for Graham, who was named to the All-Big Ten first team each of the past two seasons and named the defensive MVP in the 2024 Rose Bowl.

On Tuesday, Graham confirmed the inevitable: He’ll forgo his senior season with the Wolverines and declare for the NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, along with the news that Graham has signed with NFL superagent Drew Rosenhaus.

Graham will miss Michigan’s meeting with Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

He finishes his career with 108 tackles and nine sacks and is expected to be selected in the top ten of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Social media had plenty to say about Graham’s decision, with most wishing him well and thanking him for his time with Michigan.

