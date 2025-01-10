Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Securing a win against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish locked in their place in the College Football Playoff title game, with head coach Marcus Freeman etching his name in the history books.

Freeman’s victory marked him as the first Black head coach to advance to the FBS national championship.

Both head coaches in the matchup — Freeman and Penn State’s James Franklin — are Black, ensuring that the game’s victor would set a historic precedent as the first Black coach to reach the national title game.

Following Notre Dame’s triumph, Freeman claimed that distinction. Speaking during the trophy presentation in his postgame interview, he shared his thoughts on the milestone.

“I’ve said this before, I don’t ever want to take attention away from the team,” Freeman remarked. “It is an honor and I hope all coaches, minorities, Black, Asian, white, it doesn’t matter, great people continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this.”

“But this ain’t about me. This is about us,” Freeman added. “And we’re going to celebrate what we’ve done because it’s something special.”

Needless to say, this accomplishment from Freeman led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“He couldn’t have said it any better! That’s awesome, how could u not root for the Irish under his leadership,” one fan wrote on X.

“How don’t you like this man. Have been fortunate to meet him and he’s as genuine as they come,” someone else said.

“Dude never makes it about himself,” another person added.

“Coach Freeman is a class act!” someone else wrote.

“One day we’ll get one of these coaches that understands the importance of representation and they’re not worried about making someone feel uncomfortable,” another person said.

“How can you not like Marcus Freeman? Dude is likeable and good players play for him,” someone else said.

With the victory, Freeman and Notre Dame advanced to the championship game, where they will face the winner of Friday night’s clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns.