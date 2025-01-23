Apr 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Los Angeles Dodgers batting helmet on the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of MLB’s busiest teams this offseason, signing multiple top free agents and putting themselves in a position to return to the World Series.

Los Angeles has made another acquisition, though it wasn’t a player this time.

The Tulsa Drillers, LA’s Double-A team announced that former Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners manager Eric Wedge would manage the team in 2025.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Join us in welcoming former AL Manager of the Year Eric Wedge to Tulsa! He’s #ALLIN for 2025 💪 Full story here ➡️ https://t.co/Qo1HgGrpwx pic.twitter.com/lwJULHCBxd — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) January 22, 2025

Wedge will replace former Drillers manager Scott Hennessy, who was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City Crushers manager.

After his brief playing career ended in 1994, Wedge worked his way up through Cleveland’s minor league system, managing the Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A clubs before being named manager of the big league club in November 2002.

He managed Cleveland for the next seven seasons, leading the team to a 561-573 record. Wedge’s time in Cleveland was highlighted by a 2007 season in which the team went 96-66. They won the AL Central and made it to the ALCS before losing to the Boston Red Sox. Wedge was named the 2007 American League Manager of the Year for his efforts.

Cleveland did not retain Wedge after the 2009 season. He spent the next season away from baseball and was hired by the Seattle Mariners in October 2010.

He went 213-273 in three seasons with the Mariners. Seattle finished fourth in the AL West in all three years.

From 2020-22, Wedge was the head coach of the Wichita State Shockers.