After the Detroit Lions surprised the NFL last year, the rest of the league knows who they are now. While they won’t surprise anyone, confidence might be higher than ever.

The Lions made their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991 last season. However, they’ve yet to make the Super Bowl, let alone win it, a fact the franchise and its fans have been mocked for endlessly.

Now that the shoe is on the other foot, the Lions want to break the door down. Aidan Hutchinson might be the first to burst through that door. The Lions superstar talked during the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week and made a bold prediction for his team.

"I feel like it's the year. With every fiber of my body, I feel like it's the year." Aidan Hutchinson believes in the Lions core, talking with me at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "Honestly, from this year on, every year is the year, with the guys that we have."

“I feel like it’s this year,” Hutchinson said. “I mean, with every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year.”

Lions fans were fired up to hear their star player speak so highly.

A true Lions fan https://t.co/T3KCQnlNYE — Go Blue Fan (@rouge_goblue) July 2, 2024

