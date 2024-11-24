Sep 24, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane helmet against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane decided to fire head coach Kevin Wilson on Sunday morning.

Wilson, a former coach at Indiana and Ohio State, exits the university after not even two seasons as Tulsa head coach. The Golden Hurricane went 4-8 last year and then went 3-8 this season before they finally pulled the plug.

“Tulsa is expected to fire coach Kevin Wilson this morning,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote.

Sources: Tulsa is expected to fire coach Kevin Wilson this morning, as he’s 7-16 in two seasons at the school. Tulsa fell to 1-6 in the AAC on Saturday and 3-8 overall in 2024 with a 63-30 loss at South Florida on Saturday. This marks the 6th AAC job to open in this cycle. pic.twitter.com/JxK6mDiqbq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 24, 2024

Wilson’s coaching career may be reaching it send. He’s been in football for the last 30 years, but it’s hard to imagine things going worse for him at Tulsa. This dispiriting tenure, which didn’t even last two full seasons, could be the last we see of him.

Wilson’s only previous head coaching job was at Indiana. Wilson was the Hoosiers’ football coach from 2011 to 2016. He went 26-47 at Indiana. He finishes his coaching career at 33-63.

Tulsa announced Ryan Switzer, a former North Carolina football standout, would be the team’s interim head coach for their final game of the season against Florida Atlantic.

The coaching carousel has only just begun spinning. The college football world reacted to the news.

Biff Poggi won games against only 5 different coaches. Only Gardner Webb’s coach remains employed, and it’s his first season. https://t.co/Hb9D41nyCQ — oscar (@houstonniner) November 24, 2024

Add Tulsa to the list of schools with higher expectations of its football program than Purdue. https://t.co/iJSTCTWvmd — PU Boiling Points (@PUBoilingPoints) November 24, 2024

6th AAC firing this year with MORE soon to come I wish this was a manufactured story but unfortunately it is not The American is ASS at the game of college football & is somehow even WORSE at basketball PAC media deal soon… no manufactured stories there… https://t.co/Czk6dpzeAr — Willy Donovan (@willgtg901) November 24, 2024

