The Tulsa Golden Hurricane decided to fire head coach Kevin Wilson on Sunday morning.

Wilson, a former coach at Indiana and Ohio State, exits the university after not even two seasons as Tulsa head coach. The Golden Hurricane went 4-8 last year and then went 3-8 this season before they finally pulled the plug.

“Tulsa is expected to fire coach Kevin Wilson this morning,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote.

Wilson’s coaching career may be reaching it send. He’s been in football for the last 30 years, but it’s hard to imagine things going worse for him at Tulsa. This dispiriting tenure, which didn’t even last two full seasons, could be the last we see of him.

Wilson’s only previous head coaching job was at Indiana. Wilson was the Hoosiers’ football coach from 2011 to 2016. He went 26-47 at Indiana. He finishes his coaching career at 33-63.

Tulsa announced Ryan Switzer, a former North Carolina football standout, would be the team’s interim head coach for their final game of the season against Florida Atlantic.

The coaching carousel has only just begun spinning. The college football world reacted to the news.

