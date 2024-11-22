Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after hitting three run home run during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is Major League Baseball’s top free-agent outfielder this offseason. The 26-year-old Dominican outfielder is one of the best all-around players in the league. He’s already proven his worth at a young age, making him incredibly desirable.

While MLB’s heavyweights are expected to duke it out for Soto this winter, a surprise team has reportedly emerged.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Kansas City Royals are interested in the four-time All-Star. Rightly so, as it would behoove all 30 teams in MLB to become enamored with the prolific Soto.

“The Royals were a second small-market team to check in on Juan Soto,” Heyman wrote in a column at the Post.

KC is still considered a massive longshot for Soto. Heyman added that it’s not a financial fit to have him in Royal blue, perhaps a bit dispiriting for the team’s fans, but not surprising nonetheless.

The Royals had a terrific 2024 season. Kansas City surprised the league by making the playoffs this season. They even defeated the Baltimore Orioles, which was considered a significant upset in MLB’s Wild Card round. KC eventually fell to 2024 American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. Juan Soto also played for the pinstripes this year.

Soto had an MVP-caliber season in 2024, belting 41 home runs on a .288 batting average with a .989 OPS. He has 201 career home runs and a career OPS Of a whopping .953.

Simply put, he’s one of the best there is. And it’s no surprise why so many teams want him.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[New York Post]