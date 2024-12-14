Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; The NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers won’t be without Justin Herbert much longer.

While the Chargers star quarterback has dealt with a nagging injury this week at practice, the former Oregon star is poised to play on Sunday. While he appeared on the injury report during the middle of the week, he’s clean and good to go now.

“The Chargers will have quarterback Justin Herbert slinging passes against the Buccaneers on Sunday and they hope to have wide receiver Ladd McConkey available to catch them,” Pro Football Talk wrote.

Herbert has played like one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks this season. He has 2,764 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only one interception so far this season. In doing so, he’s completed 63.9 percent of his passes.

The Chargers are 8-5 in second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

First-year head coach Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers in the playoff hunt. While chasing KC for the AFC West crown is unlikely, grabbing a Wild Card spot isn’t as quite. It’s very in range for the Chargers, especially with a healthy Herbert.

The Chargers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday as they look to improve to 9-5.

Fortunately, LA will have their star quarterback around.

