J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 NFL season after the rookie quarterback tore his meniscus. A procedure that the former Michigan Wolverines standout underwent revealed a tear so stark that it required surgery that will cause him to miss this coming year.

It’s a difficult pill for McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings, and their fans to swallow.

“Surgery on J.J. McCarthy’s torn meniscus revealed that a repair was necessary and the Vikings rookie quarterback now will miss the 2024 season,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X.

McCarthy got to see the field this past weekend as part of the Vikings’ second preseason game. But that unfortunately is the only action the rookie quarterback will see in 2024. It’s on to thinking about 2025, and the promise that could bring.

It’s been a tragic and difficult offseason for the Vikings for so many reasons. Losing your rookie quarterback, first-round draft pick no less, before the season can begin is another blow dealt to them.

The NFL world had much to say about the injury update on McCarthy.

