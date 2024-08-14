Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 NFL season after the rookie quarterback tore his meniscus. A procedure that the former Michigan Wolverines standout underwent revealed a tear so stark that it required surgery that will cause him to miss this coming year.

It’s a difficult pill for McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings, and their fans to swallow.

“Surgery on J.J. McCarthy’s torn meniscus revealed that a repair was necessary and the Vikings rookie quarterback now will miss the 2024 season,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X.

ESPN Sources: surgery on J.J. McCarthy’s torn meniscus revealed that a repair was necessary and the Vikings rookie quarterback now will miss the 2024 season. While the Vikings are disappointed, they “strongly believe he will come back better and have a long, successful NFL… pic.twitter.com/udYrVx5xvJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2024

McCarthy got to see the field this past weekend as part of the Vikings’ second preseason game. But that unfortunately is the only action the rookie quarterback will see in 2024. It’s on to thinking about 2025, and the promise that could bring.

It’s been a tragic and difficult offseason for the Vikings for so many reasons. Losing your rookie quarterback, first-round draft pick no less, before the season can begin is another blow dealt to them.

The NFL world had much to say about the injury update on McCarthy.

KOC on J.J. McCarthy: “This guy is so motivated and so dialed in. As excited as I was to draft him, he’s confirmed everything that I hoped to see. Our fan base and everyone should be excited about the fact that we’ve got our young franchise quarterback in the building.” — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 14, 2024

The Vikings said that J.J. McCarthy required a “full repair” — @LukeBraunNFL wrote this does not mean the injury is more severe (it could even be less severe) but rather suggests they are prioritizing McCarthy’s long-term health rather than an immediate return to play https://t.co/vvuEdIOAgn — Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) August 14, 2024

J.J. McCarthy OUT for the year. As I was saying…what really could have been for the Vikings. 👇👇 https://t.co/VJuGRIJlOh — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 14, 2024

No preseason game is worth losing your guys. None. I will forever die on this hill. Prayers up to J.J. McCarthy 🙏🏼 — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) August 14, 2024

[Adam Schefter]