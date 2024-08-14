Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) under center against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy is forced to miss the entire 2024 NFL season after tearing his meniscus.

The news that McCarthy injured himself emerged earlier this week. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Vikings rookie’s meniscus tear required season-ending surgery.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the dispiriting news on McCarthy.

“Surgery on J.J. McCarthy’s torn meniscus revealed that a repair was necessary and the Vikings rookie quarterback now will miss the 2024 season,” Schefter wrote.

Sam Darnold is expected to take over as QB1 for Minnesota in McCarthy’s absence.

It’s a tough blow to both the Vikings and the rookie McCarthy. After an accomplished career at the University of Michigan, McCarthy hoped to extend that success to the pro level. But he will have to wait until next season to see the field, barring a miracle. For the Vikings, it’s another tough blow amid an offseason that’s been both tragic and tumultuous. Losing the rookie McCarthy is another tough blow dealt to the team.

