Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley had an immaculate debut for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former New York Giants running back torched the Green Bay Packers in his 2024 debut with his new team. The Eagles couldn’t have asked for more out of Saquon, who scored three touchdowns on the night.

Barkley delivered in spades in his debut. In doing so, Barkley made both Philadelphia franchise history and NFL history.

Saquon became the second Eagle in history to debut with three touchdowns. The last player to do that was Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who did so in 2004.

Straight into the Eagles history books. Saquon Barkley is ELITE. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/SIVnikxRz0 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 7, 2024

Additionally, Barkley put himself in exclusive company with his performance. Barkley became the first player in NFL history to record multiple rushing scores and a receiving score in their first game with a team. The Between the Numbers account on X highlighted this incredible feat.

Players in NFL history to record multiple rushing touchdowns & a receiving touchdown in their debut for a team. Saquon Barkley for the @Eagles Thats it. pic.twitter.com/pmZqyyD1GK — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) September 7, 2024

It’s safe to say that Barkley posted a phenomenal debut with the Eagles. It will prove fascinating to see how he follows it up next time around.

