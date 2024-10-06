Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hangs his head as he walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns are in turmoil.

Cleveland entered Sunday’s contest against the Washington Commanders at 1-3, eager to get back on track in the competitive AFC North. Unfortunately for the Browns, Sunday didn’t go according to plan. At one point the Browns were down 24-3 and knocking on the door of the end zone.

After failing to convert on 3rd and goal, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to go for it on fourth down to get the team back in the game. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had other ideas. Instead of being there for his teammates, Watson decided he’d had enough and walked off the field, costing Cleveland a massive opportunity to get back in the game.

Kevin Stefanski wanted to go for it on 4th down. Deshaun Watson proceeds to quit on his team and walk off the field 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lhjg3lN2DJ — 🚀 DC Rising 🚀 (@DC__Rising) October 6, 2024

Fans reacted to Watson’s selfish decision online.

“Imagine paying a guy 230 million after a massive sexual assault scandal and he does this. Get Deshaun out of the league bro,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Seeing him get that sack was so nice. Man do I loathe Watson. Bet the Browns wish they kept Flacco rn. He may have not won but he didn’t lay down,” another fan added.

“He’s a broken man. Think it’d be better to just bench him now,” said someone else.

“The guys a waste of money. Useless sack of crap. Just a whiny little bitch who isnt accomplishing anything except failure. Sucks to be a fan this season,” one livid fan said.

It’s clear the Deshaun Watson experiment has been a massive failure. It’ll be interesting to see if Cleveland decides to bench him and cut its losses.