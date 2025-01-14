Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday night, reports surfaced indicating that the Dallas Cowboys were engaged in discussions with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders regarding their head coaching vacancy. As it turns out, it wasn’t just a report – Sanders himself confirmed moving forward with those talks.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones spoke with Sanders on Monday, and while a formal interview has not yet been scheduled, the two are expected to continue their conversations.

Sanders confirmed these discussions to Schefter, describing the initial conversation as both pleasant and “intriguing,” even though he is currently happy at Colorado.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Deion Sanders told ESPN on Monday night Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Every college fan who has ever had a coach poached has heard them say some variation of that last sentence before they left,” one person wrote on X.

“Funny how he didn’t deny anything at all. Sounds like if offered he’s taking the Cowboys job,” another fan said.

“That sounds like an answer from a man who needs a little more convincing and some assurances that he would be allowed to make the culture his own,” someone else added.

“He can still love Boulder, the team, the coaches, the student body and the community and still love to go to Dallas too,” another person added.

“He’s coming back to Dallas,” someone else speculated.

“He’s doing it, isn’t he?” another person added.

We’ll have to see how these conversations play out, but it’s clear that Sanders and the Cowboys are moving forward with talks about him becoming the team’s next head coach.