Oregon has had an incredible National Signing Day. The Ducks are pushing to have the best recruiting class in the Big Ten for next season and have challenged for the top spot in the rankings. Head coach Dan Lanning has Oregon cruising, and they scored an incredible win on NSD.

Lanning and the Ducks successfully flipped an elite quarterback to Eugene. Oregon learned that five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele flipped from the Cal Golden Bears to the Ducks.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the news on Wednesday morning.

“On3 5-star QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has flipped his commitment from Cal to Oregon,” On3’s Recruits page posted on X.

Sagapolutele is Hawaiian, a familiar place for Oregon to go quarterback shopping. Ducks star Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to the program last offseason, is also Hawaiian, as is the legendary Marcus Mariota.

Mariota is the only Heisman Trophy winner in Oregon history. He led an illustrious career from 2012 to 2014 and helped lead the Ducks to the first College Football Playoff final. So, there’s a bit of legacy for him to chase.

The Ducks are steamrolling on the recruiting trail right now. Oregon has pushed itself up to No. 2 in On3’s recruiting rankings for the Class of 2025. They’re ahead of Alabama and Ohio State, and only the Texas Longhorns are above them.

It’s safe to say that Lanning has really tapped into something fierce in Eugene. The top-ranked Ducks will look to win their first Big Ten Championship in their first season in the conference on Saturday.

