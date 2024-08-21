Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will start first-round draft pick Bo Nix to begin the 2024 NFL season. Denver announced the move to make Nix the starter on Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Sean Payton made the news official, and the news then emerged thanks to the Broncos’ X account.

“It’s Bo Time,” the Broncos exclaimed.

It’s Bo Time. HC Sean Payton has named Bo Nix our starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/R80y6ziIcX — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 21, 2024

Nix’s NFL journey began in 2019 at Auburn. He spent three seasons on the plains before he transferred to the Oregon Ducks in December 2021. Nix succeeded at Oregon, putting up career-best numbers in two seasons with the Ducks. He helped lead the team to a Holiday Bowl win and a Fiesta Bowl win this past January.

The Broncos drafted Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite questions on Nix due to his age, he’ll be thrust right into the starter position from the get-go. It seems like he out-talented everyone, which says a lot for him, and in a positive light.

Nix will debut for the Broncos as their starter when the team kicks the 2024 NFL season off. They begin the season against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle on September 8. The game will have a 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT kickoff time. So we’ll see what Nix has to offer in some familiar territory for him.

[Denver Broncos on X]