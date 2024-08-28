Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has turned heads over and over. The man known as ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in the 2022 NFL Draft has turned perception upside down the last two seasons. Purdy’s led the 49ers to consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances and to Super Bowl LVIII this past February.

While the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, Purdy and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. Not by analysts and pundits, and especially not by his teammates and peers.

According to 49ersWebZone.com, NFL players voted the former Iowa State quarterback among the league’s most underrated players. In fact, he’s tied as the NFL’s most underrated player.

” One hundred and three players have weighed in, and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers has emerged as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL,” David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone.com wrote. “In a recent ESPN player poll, Purdy tied with Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams in the category, each receiving 14 votes.”

Everyone around Purdy views him very highly. Despite unenviable circumstances and a lot of pressure, he’s succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest expectations. It’s made his rise so scintillating to watch. The 49ers’ continued success only furthers it, as it’s still possible he could lead them to a Super Bowl. That would make for an unprecedented situation based on where he was drafted.

We’ll see if 2024’s the year.

[49ersWebZone.com]