Few envisioned the success that Bo Nix has enjoyed this season. The Denver Broncos rookie quarterback has looked sharp and poised, and he is every bit worth the first-round selection Sean Payton and the team spent on him.

And already, he’s making franchise history.

No Denver rookie quarterback had ever earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Not until Nix came around. After another prodigious showing this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the NFL announced Nix was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

The first rookie QB in franchise history to earn this honor. RT to congratulate QB Bo Nix on being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week‼️ 📰 » https://t.co/a7Aa334bNf pic.twitter.com/h4x7U97LPT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2024

“The first rookie QB in franchise history to earn this honor,” the Broncos posted on X.

Denver drafted Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. When they did, the Broncos didn’t receive very much praise. Nix 24, spent five years in college at Auburn and Oregon.

Nix’s arm didn’t appear the strongest coming out of college, especially compared to his peers. That he was a first-round pick was shocking to begin with. The pick felt like a reach. It didn’t help that Nix started the season off so poorly, either.

But Sean Payton and the Broncos have hung tight. And in the past few weeks, Bo has come along great. He’s thrown nine touchdowns and one interception in his last four games dating back to a 28-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers might have proven to be a “get right” game for Nix, who’s played excellently since. While Denver is 2-2, their losses are to two of the best teams in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens and longtime rival Kansas City.

Nix earned AFC Offensive POTW honors after shredding the Falcons. The former Oregon and Auburn star went 28 for 33, threw for 307 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He had a gaudy QB rating of 145.0 and was sacked only once.

There’s no telling what other Broncos history Nix could make as the season continues to unfold.

