Walker Buehler is a free agent this offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers hurler has won two World Series with LA and has more than proven his worth over the years. So there’s expected to be a lot of interest in the right-hander this offseason. That interest has carried over north of LA.

The Athletics are reportedly interested in the two-time World Series champion. Manager Mark Kotsay confirmed the team has spoken to the 30-year-old Kentuckian.

“A’s manager Mark Kotsay admitted they’ve talked to Dodgers free agent pitcher Walker Buehler about signing with the Athletics,” Michael J. Duarte of NBC Sports Bay Area said on X.

The Dodgers drafted Buehler in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt, home to one of the best baseball programs in America. Buehler then arrived in 2017 at the big league club and quickly made an impact.

Buehler has been a two-time All-Star with the Dodgers and was named to the All-MLB First Team in 2021. He also played on the 2020 and 2024 World Series teams.

Buehler has a 3.27 ERA in 713.2 innings pitched. He missed all of 2023 after electing Tommy John surgery. Last season, he struggled but pitched well in the postseason en route to the Dodgers‘ World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

He has a career 3.04 ERA in the postseason in 94.2 innings pitched, making him a very reliable arm.

The Athletics will likely need much more than Buehler to compete in the American League. But it is interesting, nonetheless, to see them reportedly interested in one of the top free agents in the sport.

