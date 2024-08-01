Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout tore his meniscus and will miss the rest of this MLB season. The devastating news on Trout’s status for the remainder of 2024 emerged late Thursday afternoon.

After reports surfaced about the injury, the former Most Valuable Player made a post to make the troubling news official.

“After months of hard work, I was devastated yesterday when an MRI showed a tear in my mensicus that will require surgery again – ending my hopes of returning this season,” Trout wrote.

It’s another disappointing conclusion for Trout. He’s hardly played in the second-half of three of the last four MLB seasons. His injuries have taken a serious toll on him and playing status.

After 13 seasons, it’s a wonder what the next will look like for Trout. He’s been one of the greatest players of this generation and arguably one fo the best to ever play the game. He’s had a snakebitten career at every turn and, tragically, none of it has ever been his fault. The Angels have remarkably only made one appearance in the MLB Postseason with Trout on the roster. And it came all the way back in 2014 – ten years ago.

Hopefully 2025 plays out better for Mike Trout. Otherwise, this could continue to be tragically foreboding.

[Mike Trout on X]