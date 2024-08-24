Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A 14-time All-Star and a three-time AL MVP, Alex Rodriguez is one of the most iconic and memorable players in Major League Baseball history. But this weekend, fans could hardly recognize him based on the way he looks now.

This weekend, Alex Rodriguez returned to the Bronx for New York Yankees Old-Timers’ Day, and fans were absolutely shocked by the extremely dark appearance of his skin.

Throughout his playing career, Rodriguez had a rather light complexion. But during a press conference this weekend, his face was stunningly dark, and fans took notice.

Alex Rodriguez was asked about getting to put his Yankees jersey back on again. Derek Jeter: "He wears it at home all the time" 😭 pic.twitter.com/hL6UGSfqYH — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 24, 2024

“Whats up with his face?” one fan said in response to the video.

“Is A-Rod tanning?” another asked.

“I didn’t even recognize him at first,” another fan said.

“Whoever tanned this man needs to be sued,” another fan responded.

“A rod is 400 shades darker in retirement lol” another fan said.

Rodriguez helped lead the New York Yankees to the 2009 World Series championship, so he has certainly left his mark on Yankees history. But clearly, his drastic change in appearance left a lot of fans stunned and not even fully recognizing him.

[SNY Yankees]