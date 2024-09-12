Sep 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) walks off the court after the Aces victory over the Dallas Wings during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A’ja Wilson made history on Wednesday night. The Las Vegas Aces superstar broke the WNBA single-season record for most points scored in a season.

Wilson made history against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Wednesday night.

Wilson’s jumper in the second quarter helped to vault her way to history.

“THERE IT IS,” the Aces posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. “A’ja Wilson has the single greatest scoring season in WNBA history!”

The WNBA then posted about the record-breaking moment.

“A’ja Wilson continues to dominate night in and night out, and now her name is etched in hsitory for themost points EVER recorded in a isngle-season,” the league posted.

One of one ✨ A’ja Wilson continues to dominate night in and night out, and now her name is etched in history for the most points EVER recorded in a single season pic.twitter.com/4YJanIYZM0 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 12, 2024

Then, Wilson herself acknowledged the incredible achievement.

“God is so good! Top Tier!!” Wilson exclaimed.

God is so good! 🤍😩 Top Tier !! 🪜 pic.twitter.com/B9jcQ1p6Me — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) September 12, 2024

It’s yet another accomplishment in an incredibly illustrious career for A’ja Wilson. Celebrate, we will.

