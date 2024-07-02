Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) speaks to media members after practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The Detroit Lions surprised the world in 2023 with their most successful season in over 30 years.

Detroit won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history last season. If that weren’t enough, the team also made its first trip to the NFC Championship Game since 1991. Thirty-three years have passed since the Lions played Washington with a Super Bowl berth on the line. While Detroit fell short against the San Francisco 4ers, their work spoke loud and clear.

Heading into 2024, new expectations have been installed. Detroit knows they were the team to beat last year in the NFC North, and as resident kings of the hill, it’s theirs until someone takes it. Aidan Hutchinson is “all in” with the Lions and made a bold prediction this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“I feel like it’s the year. With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year.” Aidan Hutchinson believes in the Lions core, talking with me at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Honestly, from this year on, every year is the year, with the guys that we have.“ pic.twitter.com/XLUIqna3iu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 2, 2024

“I feel like it’s this year,” Hutchinson said. “I mean, with every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year.”

Hutchinson believes that with the team’s assembled roster, any year in the future is the Lions‘ year. Detroit has yet to win or even appear in the Super Bowl. So, if they got there, it would be a historic feat.

