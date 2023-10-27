July 8, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (left) and owner Ari Emanuel (right) during UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

UFC chief Dana White absolutely blasted fans upset with the mixed martial arts promotion signing a $100 million sponsorship with the controversial beer Bud Light.

Bud Light has been the subject to a right-wing boycott since the summer after it send a personalized gift package to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender rights activist and TikTok star.

Bud Light recently lost its long-held perch as the No. 1 beer in America.

White, however, was unswayed by arguments that UFC should distance itself from the beer.

“There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. I’m looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead,” White said on “Power Slap 5,” according to TMZ.

Asked about his choice, White blasted critical fans as “dummies” who were “stupid,” among other expletive-laden commentary.

“Everybody on every side of this deal that were involved — other beer companies and everything else — absolutely, positively knows that this was not about money for me,” White said. “We were going to end up with money no matter who we ended up with.”

