Christian McCaffrey turns down a jersey swap with Harrison Phillips after the Vikings beat the 49ers on “Monday Night Football” at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 23, 2023.

The Minnesota Vikings handed the San Francisco 49ers their second loss of the season on Monday Night Football in a game that ended 22-17.

After the game at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings defensive end Harrison Phillips approached 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, a former teammate with the Stanford Cardinal in college.

Phillips lifted up his jersey, appearing to initiate a jersey swap. However, McCaffrey shook his head and waived off the apparent offering.

The two shared a brief hug before McCaffrey removed his helmet to pose for pictures with Phillips.

Harrison Philips tried to jersey swap with Christian McCaffrey, CMC wasn’t interested lol pic.twitter.com/ff03amnHK8 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 24, 2023

The Manningcast, hosted by Super Bowl champion quarterback brothers Eli and Peyton Manning, saw the encounter as it unfolded and offered their commentary as only they could.

“Phillips and McCaffrey,” Peyton said. “It’s not a fair trade.”

“Phillips is like, ‘Hey, let’s exchange jerseys, let’s trade,’ and McCaffrey’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no,” Eli said.

“I’m good, I’m good,” Peyton said.

McCaffrey entered the game questionable with an oblique injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns in the week prior. He registered 15 caries for 45 yards and one touchdown and also caught a touchdown reception.

According to The New York Post, McCaffrey is the only player in the league with a touchdown in every game this season.

