Team USA and Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve has not always been quick to praise Caitlin Clark or the impact she has had on the WNBA this season, but she certainly had some nice things to say about the Indiana Fever rookie sensation after coaching against her on Saturday night

Clark finished the game with 23 points and eight assists to lead the team in an impressive showing, even though the Fever ultimately lost to the Lynx by a score of 90-80. But Reeve still had some high praise for Clark as she called her “exceptional” for her pace of play and her passing.

“We haven’t seen them a lot,” Reeve said after the game according to the Indy Star. “I’ll tell you that. But what I have seen coming into the season and watching her in college, I said, ‘The single best thing that she does that young players don’t do is she plays with incredible pace.’

“And pace can get you really far, and there’s great value in that. Pace and passing are her two greatest things. I know the sexier part is probably the logo three but the pace and the passing is what makes her exceptional in my mind.”

Caitlin Clark was left off of Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as Reeve coached the team to a gold medal. If she keeps playing like this, though, it’s pretty clear that she will be on the roster in 2028.

