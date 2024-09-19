Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent interview, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes boldly claimed that some Indiana Fever players are unhappy playing alongside Caitlin Clark, but fans don’t seem to believe it.

“There’s a lot of other [stuff] going on that players are like, ‘This ain’t where I want to be.’ … It’s a lot,” Swoopes said on Gilbert Arenas’s podcast according to The Spun.

Swoopes named Fever star Aliyah Boston as evidence, pointing out that Boston deleted all her social media accounts earlier this year after during a stretch in which she was not playing well and received criticism from fans.

“So what happens when Aliyah ain’t playing well again?” Swoopes asked. “So, as a player, do you want to continue to stay in a situation where you keep yourself vulnerable to all of the hate that you know is going to come to you if you’re not playing the way everyone thinks you should be playing? And that’s for the people who don’t know basketball.”

Swoopes also suggested that Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell could look to play elsewhere.

“Not every player who’s a free agent should leave because the grass probably ain’t gonna be greener for you,” Swoopes continued. “But a player like Kelsey Mitchell — Kelsey Mitchell could be very valuable to any team.”

It’s a pretty bold report, but fans didn’t seem to believe it as many called her out for lying.

“So Swoopes gets Fired for being a Nasty Coach and gets Fired for being a Nasty Commentator. Yet she knows what is going on in the locker room that she’s never been in. lol,” one fan commented.

“Sheryl Swoopes has lost all credibility when it comes to being objective about anything remotely related to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever,” another fan said.

“Swoopes is the one spreading hate and now she is making up stories acting like most of CC’s teammates want to leave,” another fan wrote.

“More of Swoopes lies. She couldn’t tell the truth if she tried, it’s in her DNA,” another fan wrote.

“if swoops reported it got to be fake news,” another fan said.

Needless to say, it’s pretty clear that fans don’t believe Swoopes’ report.

