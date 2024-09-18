Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has done nothing but turn heads since entering the WNBA at the beginning of the summer, but not everyone associated with the league is impressed.

By the numbers, Clark has had the most impressive rookie season in recent memory. The Indiana Fever’s flamethrower has an otherworldly stat line of, 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists, but evidently, that doesn’t move the needle for everyone.

According to Fox, WNBA legend and former champion Sheryl Swoopes needs to see more from Clark before calling her “dominant.”

Swoopes made an appearance on the podcast, Gil’s Arena, and gave her assessment of Clark’s season after being asked about Clark’s stats.

“Those are hella good numbers. But, to me, that’s not dominating,” Swoopes answered.

Never mind that Clark has the Fever in the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade and broke the league record for assists in a single season. For some people, nothing is ever enough. Swoopes didn’t stop there either, in fact, she doubled down.

“People were like, ‘Oh my God, you said she wouldn’t be good,’ but I didn’t say she wouldn’t be good,” Swoopes said. “What I said was I didn’t think Caitlin, or Angel, would come into the league and dominate immediately, which I don’t think either of them did. …I still don’t think [Clark’s] dominating, but she’s a different player than she was in the first half of the season.”

Swoopes has been under fire all season for refusing to acknowledge Clark’s greatness, and it seems she’s content to fall on her sword. It’s strange and sad that a legend of the sport isn’t happy for the new generation.

[Fox]