Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA regular season schedule was released on Monday, and it is kicking off with a bang.

The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever are opening the year against each other on May 17. While this may not seem like a big deal on the surface, it means that the two faxes of the league, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, will be tipping off against each other.

Chicago Sky will start the 2025 WNBA season on the road against the Indiana Fever on May 17https://t.co/T4TcFG9mdw — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) December 3, 2024

The pair quickly became basketball’s biggest rivalry last year as they battled each other for the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award, which Clark ended up securing.

Fans reacted to the schedule release on social media.

“Chicago Sky about to get owned again by the Fever on May 17,” one fan said on Twitter.

“THE INDIANA FEVER OPEN THE SEASON MAY 17 AGAINST THE CHICAGO SKY??? WE WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT,” one excited fan added.

“Coach white should send Caitlin over to the Colts equipment manager for some appropriate protection for the game,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“If Steph just gives CC the ball and finds a way to keep her from being put in the hospital there’s no way they’re not top 4 team. And trade KM for a forward,” added one fan who is considering the bigger picture rather than just the matchup against the Sky.

It’ll be interesting to see which of the stars has a better season in 2025.