Pop music sensation Rihanna is no stranger to the sports world. She delivered an iconic halftime show while pregnant during Super Bowl LVII.

So it should come as no surprise when the star finds herself intertwined with sports. Still, almost nobody could’ve predicted who Rihanna recently made an appearance with.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the star is pictured with Chicago Sky Forward Angel Reese, where she tells the camera: “She is the one” while pointing at Reese.

“She is the one.” Angel Reese linked up with Rihanna 🙌 (via @Reese10Angel) pic.twitter.com/sZR6Aj3fpu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the video on social media.

“No matter how many celebrities Angel hangs out with, she will never be more watched than Caitlin Clark,” one fan said on Twitter, noting Reese’s longstanding rivalry with the Indiana Fever guard.

“Yeah she’s ditching basketball and doing onlyfans in 2 seasons,” another fan added.

“She took off those lashes?! Hell yeah, should take her over in their next game since she can see the basket now,” added someone else.

“I dont care if Jesus himself tells me Angel Reese is the one i would laugh in bro face,” added another person who thinks Reese is overhyped as a basketball player.

It’ll be interesting to see if Reese can live up to the hype Rihanna is giving her and win a WNBA championship.