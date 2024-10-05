Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Fever and rookie phenom Caitlin Clark have a lot to look forward to.

Clark capped off a tremendous rookie campaign with the Kia Rookie of the Year award, and it was more than deserved. Clark broke the single-season WNBA assist record and became the first rookie in league history to register a triple-double, doing so twice.

Despite Clark and the Fever’s great season, the organization decided to make a major change after the season ended. The team’s official Twitter account announced that Amber Cox would be the franchise’s new Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, replacing previous general manager Lin Dunn.

We have named Amber Cox as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. read more: https://t.co/3nrYGYa2Di pic.twitter.com/YyMr1aQ5hQ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 4, 2024

Fans took to Twitter to react to the shocking news.

“Now that the only person in the WNBA who thinks that Sides should be a head coach, Lin Dunn, has basically been retired, it will be interesting to see if Christie survives the off-season,” one fan said.

“Time to revamp the roster around the core,” another fan wrote.

“Well good morning to me. LETS FRIGGIN GO!!!!!!” someone said.

“This made my morning!!!!!!” a fan added.

It’s clear the Fever are ready to make major moves after seeing what Clark is capable of.