Newly-elected United States President Donald Trump wasted no time in signing several controversial executive orders during his first week in office, including a few targeting the transgender community. And WNBA star DiJonai Carrington is clearly not happy about it.

Like many fellow WNBA stars, Carrington is spending the offseason participating in the Unrivaled women’s basketball three-on-three league, and she’s been using her platform to speak out against Donald Trump.

When she arrived at the arena ahead of a game this week, Carrington was seen wearing a sweatshirt with rapper YG on the front with the name of his old 2016 tour: “The F—Donald Trump Tour.”

Carrington stopped to pose for a photo, showing off the message, written in red letters with the rapper in the background flipping the middle finger.

Then, during a press conference this week, Carrington did not hold back her true thoughts on Trump as she called on the WNBA players to “take action” against the President.

“We see that some of the policies are already going into action, and, of course, that means that as the WNBA and being at the forefront of a lot of these movements, it’s time for us to also take action,” Carrington said according to Fox News.

“It definitely needs to happen as women, women’s rights being taken away, like, now, LGBTQ rights being taken away now. They haven’t happened yet, but definitely in the works.”

Carrington made headlines for a different reason during the WNBA season when she injured Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark by poking her in the eye during a game. Both Carrington and Clark were quick to declare that the incident was unintentional, but that didn’t stop the fan backlash against Carrington.