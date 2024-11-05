Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Former United States President Donald Trump is a fan of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

During a recent appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with legendary sportscaster Jim Gray and six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick, Donald Trump did not hold back his praise for the young superstar.

“She’s incredible, by the way,” Trump said of Clark according to Fox News. “I’ve watched her. I think she’s incredible. The shot, I watch her shot go in, it’s like, could she shoot that way in the NBA? She’s unbelievable.”

Trump pointed out that Caitlin Clark would probably “make a lot of money” either way.

The former president went on to address Clark’s extremely modest $76,000 salary despite her value to the league.

“It’s really, you got to rely on the market. You can’t go in and say, ‘Well, we’re gonna break this contract because this person did well,’” Trump said. “The league could probably go up and give her a bonus. It wouldn’t kill the league if the league is doing OK.

“The league could really do something with her because it seems unfair, but you have a lot of that. I see it all the time with football and baseball, even basketball, where somebody comes in and turns out to be 10 times better.”

Trump called notion of making pay fairer for women’s athletes “a very complicated thing.”

Clearly, Trump isn’t exactly sure what to do about her salary and the salaries of WNBA players in general.

However, he definitely is sure that she is a very good basketball player.

[Fox News]