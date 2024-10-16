Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are looking for a new head coach after the organization moved on from Teresa Weatherspoon after only one season on the job.

Weatherspoon wasn’t the only WNBA coach to be let go after the season. The Los Angeles Sparks also moved on from head coach Curt Miller after he led the team to an 8-32 record, good for the worst in the league.

It was the Sparks’ fourth straight season without reaching the playoffs, and the second that Miller was responsible for.

Now, there’s a chance we know where at least one of the fired coaches will land.

According to The Spun, the Sky have been in contact with Miller and are seriously interested in bringing him on to lead the Sky next season. Fans reacted to the news online.

“Sky organization so unserious, Curt Miller?” one fan tweeted.

“I mean absolutely zero disrespect to Curt Miller here. Honestly. But firing T-Spoon for finishing 10th in her first season while navigating injuries amongst starters, then showing interest in a white male coach who finished 12th after missing the playoffs last year LOOKS RACIST,” a fan added.

“The sky being interested in Curt Miller is hilarious,” someone said.

“Curt Miller who couldn’t make up his mind on his starting 11 halfway into the season??” someone asked.

“Yeah I will be taking back my team support and just watch Angel’s growth until she decides to leave,” another person wrote.

“His season with the Sparks was worse than Spoons. Why would we want him in Chicago?” one person wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see how things play out, but the Sky may lose the support of their fans if they go in this direction.

[The Spun]