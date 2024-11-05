Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The new Unrivaled three-on-three basketball league has given Caitlin Clark an absolutely massive contract offer, but it does not sound like she is ready to make her decision just yet.

Last week, Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal reported that Caitlin Clark had received an offer from the Unrivaled three-on-three basketball league worth over $1 million for just a three-month contract. He also reported that Clark is leaning “60/40” toward joining toward taking the deal, especially after Unrivaled signed two of Clark’s closest friends – Fever teammate Lexie Hull and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin

Clark herself has remained fairly silent on the possibility of joining the new league, but she was asked about it during a press conference on Monday.

While Clark did not reveal any final decisions, she certainly did not rule out the idea of joining the league.

“We’ll see,” Clark said according to ESPN. “I don’t know. Just taking it as it goes … see if I want to play eventually.”

Needless to say, these comments sparked a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

“She has them on a string,” one fan joked.

“I heard Caitlin and Napheesa have the same agent. So that’s gotta be like a done deal right? Cuz I can’t imagine the agent not being able to negotiate with the other player they rep to join the league of the other player they rep,” another fan speculated.

“Sounds so gimmicky. I think Clark says, ‘No’. She makes more money with corporate discussions and is too focused on the Fever to play in a league which has not figured out it rollout plans still, part reality tv part basketball. Can this league even compete with the NCAA WBB?” another person asked.

“Ball is in her court. She’s playing games with them and they’re waiting hoping she says yes. I love it but hope she says Nawh I’m good,” another fan added.

“Yeah feel like she’s doing it as number 36 and they’re just building up the hype at this point,” another person said.

“She has them dancing through hoops while she just chilling,” another fan added.

We’ll have to see whether or not Clark accepts the offer.

