Caitlin Clark just finished up her rookie season in the WNBA where she helped bring some unprecedented attention to the league. And it sounds like the upcoming Unrivaled three-on-three league is looking to pay her big money to do the same for their league.

According to a report from Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, Caitlin Clark has received an offer from the Unrivaled that would pay her a salary of more than $1 million for just three months of work.

“Caitlin Clark and Unrivaled have had ‘high level conversations’ about her joining the emerging 3-on-3 basketball league, sources said today, with the offer believed to include significant equity in the business and a three-month salary of over $1M,” Friend wrote for SBJ.

And it seems like Clark is leaning toward accepting the offer.

“On a day that the league expanded its rosters from 30 to 36 players, those sources said Unrivaled has told Clark she can ‘take as long as she wants’ to decide, mindful of the grind Clark has endured over the past year as a collegiate player and rookie in the WNBA. But Unrivaled has also strategically signed two of Clark’s closest friends — Fever teammate Lexie Hull and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin — to recent contracts, and, according to sources, speculation is Clark is leaning ’60/40′ to saying ‘yes,'” Friend wrote.

Clark’s salary paid her about $76,000 for her rookie season in the WNBA, so it’s obviously pretty insane that Unrivaled is willing to pay her more than $1 million for nearly half as long.

Needless to say, this insane news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Unrivaled has no shame really – she has no interest in joining the league but they are persistent. She has zero upside joining this league – zero,” one fan speculated on X.

“Got a bad feeling about this. Wish she wouldn’t join but sadly out of my hands,” another fan added.

“This article sums it up pretty well, and if they are driving up the dump truck full of money, I guess I get it And the article definitely nails the stakes for the league – ‘No one’s watching this without her,'” another fan wrote.

“1m is insane,” another fan suggested.

“They are not giving up. they will do whatever it takes for her to say yes,” another fan added.

We’ll have to see whether or not Clark accepts this deal.

