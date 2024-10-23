Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) throws her hands up to the referee on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109.

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark just finished her first season in the WNBA, posting perhaps the most prolific rookie season in the history of the league.

While she certainly enjoyed her first season, there is one thing that she is not necessarily happy about.

During a video interview that involved WNBA legend Sue Bird at an event for Nike on Monday, Caitlin Clark called out the WNBA a bit as she made it clear that she is not happy with one aspect of the league: the calendar.

The WNBA season currently begins in early May and the regular season concludes in late September.

Needless to say, the season eats up the entire summer for the players. And Clark isn’t necessarily happy about it.

“The only downside about the WNBA is [that it’s] during the summer. That’s when you golf,” Clark said according to Fox News. “So I’ve had my golf take a back seat to basketball.”

While this is obviously a lighthearted job, this is not the first time Clark has seemed to express her displeasure at the league schedule.

During an interview back in June, Clark made it clear that she was feeling “deprived of the sun,” which makes sense considering the amount of time the players must spend inside during the summer months.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’s extremely unlikely that the WNBA calendar will be changing anytime soon, so this will just be something that Clark has to deal with for the remainder of her career.

Still, Clark has made it pretty clear that she enjoyed her first season in the league and has no intentions of playing anywhere else beside the WNBA.

[Fox News]