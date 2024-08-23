Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday afternoon, Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark helped lead her team to a blowout victory over the Seattle Storm with a dominant game. But it wasn’t just her performance on the court that stole the show – it was her outfit before the game.

Caitlin Clark showed up to Sunday’s game rocking an outfit that had an absolutely insane price tag. Clark’s clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories were worth about $20,000 in total.

Clark rocked a pinstripe set by Veronica Beard with the top retailing for $398 and the pants going for $428. But it was her bag and jewelry that really put the price over the top as she wore a Versace bag that retails for $1,995 as well as John Hardy Icon bracelets that cost around $3,000 and a Rolex Watch watch goes for around $15,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarkstyle)

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that Clark wore an outfit this expensive, especially considering that her salary is just $76,535 this year with the Indiana Fever. As a result, it led to a lot of reactions.

Most fans seemed to be a fan of the expensive look.

“She always looks like the classy lady she is and not like she just rolled out of bed,” one fan said in the comments of a post from the CaitlinClarkStyle Instagram account.

“should I say it,or you already know ? Well I will say it anyhow. CATLIN CLARK IS SO FINE!!!!” another fan said.

“I think people’s issue with this one is sheerly fit-related. It does look like it should have been tailored a smidge to be closer to the model fit— unless the oversized look is intentional, which I’m rarely averse to! I think it looks chic, esp in the tunnel video as opposed to a still photo,” another fan said.

“I like the no outfit of Caitlin Clark she has a nice outfit good luck for the next game GO FEVERS” another fan said.

As for the game, Clark scored 23 points and dished out nine assists to help lead the Fever to a 92-75 win over the Storm and improve the team’s record to 13-15 as they continue in their fight for a playoff spot.

[Caitlin Clark Style]