Unanimous Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark has the Indiana Fever back in the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, but it wasn’t quite the start everyone envisioned.

The Fever lost 93-69 to the Connecticut Sun and Clark struggled mightily. The rookie missed 10 of her first 11 shots and had to face the music after the game.

“I felt like we just played a crappy game,” Clark said, according to The Guardian. “Like the flow of the game was really bad.”

Clark also spoke about her personal struggles but didn’t blame everything on a black eye she received early in the contest.

“Got me pretty good in the eye; I don’t think it affected me. I felt like I got good shots, they just didn’t go down. Tough time for that to happen. I thought I got some really good looks. Three pretty wide-open threes in the first half, you usually make.”

“My shot felt like it was right there. It’s so frustrating as a shooter when it won’t go down for you. That’s what [stinks] about it. … We were right there, I think we cut it to eight but then they came back down and hit a three on us.”

Clarks clearly knows that the entire team needs to be better, including herself.

The Fever have a win-or-go-home contest with the Sun again on Wednesday, and it’s unlikely she will come out flat again.

