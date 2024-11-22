Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has already established herself as one of the top athletes on the planet, and now it sounds like she’s pursuing a new challenge: owning a sports team.

According to a report from ESPN, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is part of the ownership group that is attempting to bring a NWSL expansion team to Cincinnati, providing a chance for Clark to become a part owner of a women’s soccer team.

“The NWSL Cincinnati bid team is thrilled that Caitlin Clark has joined our ownership group in pursuit of bringing a women’s professional soccer team to our city,” the NWSL Cincinnati bid team said in a statement to ESPN.

“Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women’s sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL.”

Cincinnati is among the several finalists in the running to land an NWSL expansion team. The bid expected to be awarded before the end of the year and the team would then begin play in 2026.

The new team will join the newly announced expansion team in Boston to bring the NWSL to 16 teams.

Clark just finished her first season in the WNBA in which she won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award in a landslide after one of the most prolific debut season’s in the league’s history.

In just one season, Clark has emerged as the biggest star the sport has ever seen and helped grow the sport to new heights.

Now, it seems like Clark is attempting to do her part to grow women’s soccer, as well.

We’ll have to see whether or not Clark’s group wins the bid.

[ESPN]